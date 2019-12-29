|
|
JULIAN, Helen Age 85, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Helen was a resident of Friendship Village since 1992. Memorial Services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd, Centerville, Ohio. Pastor David Smith officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019