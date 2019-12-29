Home

More Obituaries for Helen JULIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen JULIAN

Helen JULIAN Obituary
JULIAN, Helen Age 85, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Helen was a resident of Friendship Village since 1992. Memorial Services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd, Centerville, Ohio. Pastor David Smith officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
