KEMPKER (Kohout), Helen Catherine 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Helen was born February 7, 1924, in Bristol, Wisconsin to Charles and Anna (Dedic) Kohout. In 1946, she married Robert Widen, who died in 1948. In 1958, she married Clifford J. Kempker of Minster, who died in 1985. She is survived by daughters Katherine A. Eaton, Fairborn; Theresa A. Kempker (Neil Kirby), New Albany, OH; and Anne Wisemandle (Scott), Dayton, and grandchildren Holly Eaton (Scott Brooks) and Imriska Kempker. She has a special adoptive family in Brenda and Mark Fenton. Her parents, five siblings, and son-in-law Wayne Eaton preceded her in death. Helen had worked at the Great Lakes Naval Base and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. She assisted her husband Clifford in his accounting business in Minster. She taught religion class and was a Mass lector for many years. Helen was proud of her Bohemian heritage and kept the traditions alive in her cooking and baking. She was a proud lifetime member of the American Czechoslovakian Club of Dayton and dedicated many hours to promoting the culture of the Czech and Slovak people. The funeral Mass will be offered at Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, Fairborn, on May 3. As a final act of giving, Helen donated her body to Wright State University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Czechoslovakian Club of Dayton or to Hospice of Miami Valley. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary