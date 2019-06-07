Home

Ivey Funeral Home At Rose Hill Burial Pk
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Helen LEWIS

Helen LEWIS Obituary
LEWIS, Helen Mae, nee Carper Age 89, passed away June 2, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio. Helen was born in Radford, VA on March 3, 1930, the daughter of Leona Carper, nee Lang, and James Carper. She served as the special events planner and dining supervisor for The Offutt, AFB, NE. Non-commissioned Officers Club for 29 years of service to our military members. Helen is survived by her loving husband, Fred Bill Lewis, Jr.; child Constance Leona Kirby, nee Carper; grandchildren Michelle St. Arnold, Jonathan St. Arnold, Taylor St. Arnold, Constance Nicole Smith and James Smith, all of Conover, NC, as well as Jennifer Smith and Bailey Smith. She is also survived by her siblings Lillian Lee Jacob of Perry GA and Eugene Carper of Bellevue, NE. Helen was preceded in death by her parents and brother Otis Carper of Boston MA. A memorial gathering will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home (formerly Ivey) 2565 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10am with an inurnment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park at 11am. www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on June 7, 2019
