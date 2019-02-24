Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen LOCKLEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen LOCKLEAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen LOCKLEAR Obituary
LOCKLEAR, Helen LeCompte 91, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Shelby County, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Montford "Monty" Locklear; her son in law, William Pyles; her great granddaughter; her parents, 4 brothers and 4 her sisters. Helen is survived by her daughter, Beverly Pyles, Aurora, IN; her grandchildren, Matthew Pyles; Christopher Pyles, both of Aurora, IN and Emily Pyles, Florence. KY; her great grandchildren, Aiden and Chloe Pyles and brother, Jerry LeCompte (Christine), Shelby County. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, KY with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now