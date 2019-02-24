|
|
LOCKLEAR, Helen LeCompte 91, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Shelby County, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Montford "Monty" Locklear; her son in law, William Pyles; her great granddaughter; her parents, 4 brothers and 4 her sisters. Helen is survived by her daughter, Beverly Pyles, Aurora, IN; her grandchildren, Matthew Pyles; Christopher Pyles, both of Aurora, IN and Emily Pyles, Florence. KY; her great grandchildren, Aiden and Chloe Pyles and brother, Jerry LeCompte (Christine), Shelby County. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, KY with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to , 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222 or , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019