MCCLELLAN, Helen Age 88 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at her home. She was born on July 27, 1931, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Ward) Riggsby. On February 21, 1948, in Ironton, Ohio she married Adna F. McClellan and he preceded her in death on February 5, 2000. Left to cherish her memory are her children: Deborah and Mark Wedder; Stephen and Carol McClellan; Janet McClellan Cornett; Tom (Bobbi) McClellan; Cathy and Larry Barger; Jim and Charity McClellan; Anne McClellan Schiefer; Lori McClellan; Carolyn and Kenny Saylor; and Chris McClellan. With all their children and grandchildren. Besides her husband, Adna, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Karen E. Anderson in 1988; a grandson, Jared R. McClellan in 2014. A son in law Carl Schiefer and a daughter in law Tammy McClellan. Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family in the Zettler Funeral Home 2646 Pleasant Ave. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 4, 2019