McDOWELL, Helen P. Passed away at the age of 92, May 15, 2020 at . She was born September 15, 1927 to L.T. and Nola Preston in Paintsville, Kentucky. Helen graduated from Meade Memorial High School in Johnson County, Kentucky where she excelled in academics and class leadership. She was an all county basketball star. Helen was a teacher, Avon sales manager, and business owner. She was an active member at Crestview Baptist Church. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edd and son-in-law, Pat Kelly. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Linda Gayle McDowell of Dayton, Ohio and daughter, Rita Kelly of Fleming, Colorado; grandchildren, Shawn (Kristen) McDowell, Michele (Ben) Cutting, Scott (Heather) McDowell, Bryan Kelly and Blake (Travis) Lawall; great grandchildren, Connor, Lauren and Jillian McDowell; Claire and Anna Cutting; Caroline, Catherine, Spencer and Ian McDowell; and Chuck Doty; sister, Flo McKenzie of Paintsville, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen loved her family dearly and will be missed. "She had fire in her heart and grace in her soul." A private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Helen or a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2020