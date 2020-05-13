|
|
McDUFFIE (POLLOCK), Helen Delores 82, of Englewood, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday May 10, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elisha & Ella Mae Pollock, her brother Elisha Pollock Jr. and her baby daughter, Rebecca Renee McDuffie. Helen is survived by her committed husband of 64 years, Norman McDuffie Jr., 8 devoted daughters, Robin (Eddie) Cospy, Regina (Jobie) Milton, Norma J. McDuffie, Ruth (James) Byrd, Rhonda (Terence) Hayes, Ramona (Adam) Wilson, Rita Walder, Vicky (Timothy) Holmes all of Dayton. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Special friends, Peggy McDuffie, Julia Jordan and Joyce Pierce. A very special caretaker, Loretta Barton. Private funeral services on Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12 noon, Faith Deliverance C.O.G.I.C., 450 Turner Road, Pastor Terence O. Hayes, Eulogist. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2020