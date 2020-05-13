Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Funeral service
Private
Faith Deliverance C.O.G.I.C.
450 Turner Road
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN McDUFFIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN McDUFFIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN McDUFFIE Obituary
McDUFFIE (POLLOCK), Helen Delores 82, of Englewood, transitioned to eternal rest on Sunday May 10, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elisha & Ella Mae Pollock, her brother Elisha Pollock Jr. and her baby daughter, Rebecca Renee McDuffie. Helen is survived by her committed husband of 64 years, Norman McDuffie Jr., 8 devoted daughters, Robin (Eddie) Cospy, Regina (Jobie) Milton, Norma J. McDuffie, Ruth (James) Byrd, Rhonda (Terence) Hayes, Ramona (Adam) Wilson, Rita Walder, Vicky (Timothy) Holmes all of Dayton. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Special friends, Peggy McDuffie, Julia Jordan and Joyce Pierce. A very special caretaker, Loretta Barton. Private funeral services on Thursday, May 14, 2020 @ 12 noon, Faith Deliverance C.O.G.I.C., 450 Turner Road, Pastor Terence O. Hayes, Eulogist. Interment, West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -