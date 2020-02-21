Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Allen AME CHURCH
1620 West Fifth Street
Dayton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen McFARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen McFARLAND


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen McFARLAND Obituary
MCFARLAND, Helen Age 87 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at Greater Allen AME CHURCH, 1620 West Fifth Street, Dayton OH 45402, Reverend Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -