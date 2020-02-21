|
MCFARLAND, Helen Age 87 of Dayton, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:00 AM at Greater Allen AME CHURCH, 1620 West Fifth Street, Dayton OH 45402, Reverend Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020