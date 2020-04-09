Home

MEYER, Helen E. Age 92, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Helen was born in Dayton on May 25, 1927 to the late Roscoe & Ruth (Witham) Lindsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis E. Meyer; sisters, Joanne Pooler and Phyllis Barker. Helen is survived by her son, Freddie (Betty Jo) Meyer; brother, Roscoe Lindsey; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Helen will be held at a later date. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 9, 2020
