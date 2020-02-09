Home

Helen MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Helen L. Age 59, departed this life Sunday, February 2, 2020. A native Daytonian and graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1979. Everyone knew that Helen loved to shop and go to the pantries. She was preceded in death by parents Sumpter and Mable Miller, a sister Rosalind; three brothers Sumpter, Mark and Vincent. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons Leon, Elester (Jovonna R. McDaniels) and Marcus; four sisters Charlotte (K.C. Moss), Angela, Marnise (Timothy), Alice; two aunts Virginia Wannamaker, Elizabeth Rice; uncle Jerrold Taylor; sister-in-law Melissa Allen Miller; nine grandchildren Le'Ajah Miller, Kendall Richardson, Amariah Robinson, Renezia Hines, Johnny Payton, Demerius Preston, Demariana Tay Crane, Tea'ron Davis, Mahogany Robinson. A host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services 11 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Greater Love Fellowship COGIC, 235 Superior Ave. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
