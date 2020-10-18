HELEN MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Helen E. 82, of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in Springfield, Regional Medical Center. Helen was born November 30, 1937 Darbyville, Ohio to William and Rose (Fulen) Wright. She was an elementary school teacher and homemaker. She also traveled with the family carnival and was the assistant manager of Carson and Barnes Circus. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard; three children, Tammy (Russ) McCauley, Alisha (Erik Roush) Mitchell and Darin (Suzi) Mitchell; five grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Zack, Dallas and Griffin; two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kent; and a brother, William Wright, II. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.