|
|
MOORE, Helen Marie 84, of Springfield passed away May 11, 2019 at Good Shepherd Village. She was born August 4, 1934 in Washington Court House, Ohio, the daughter of Whitey and Virginia Wilson. Helen had worked at Good Shepherd Village as a Nurse's Aide. She enjoyed reading, going to church, and getting her hair done. Survivors include five children, Sandra Nickels, Robert Nickels, Jr., Cindy Nickels, Ronnie Nickels, and Timmy Nickels, all of Springfield; one granddaughter, Nikki Nickels; several great- grandchildren; sister, Virginia of Washington Court House; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Moore; three children, David Nickels, Cheryl McClanahan, and Jody Nickels; siblings, Raymond, Eldon, Junior, and Betty; and her parents. Per the family's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 13, 2019