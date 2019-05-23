|
MOSS, Helen Marie Age 63, of Dayton passed away peacefully at her home on May 20, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1956 at Wright Patterson Airforce Base Hospital. Helen was preceded in death by her father, Earle D. Mundell Sr.; maternal grandparents, Helen and Joseph Moore; paternal grandparents, Helen and Joseph Broadus. Helen leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 23 years, Kenneth "Khalid" Moss; her mother, Martha Mundell; siblings, Delores James, Mara Lawrence, Earle Mundell Jr. (Debra), Robert Mundell (Naida), Lisa Minor (Alfred); step-son, Esu Maat; step-daughters, Malika Laurant, Jemal Shariff; mother-in law, Frances Moore; sisters-in-law, Karol Brown, Joyce Barnes; brother-in-law, John Moss; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 24, 2019 at ST. MARGARET'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH 5301 Free Pike, Trotwood, OH 45426 with Father Benjamin E.K. Speare-Hardy II, Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 23, 2019