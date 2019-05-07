Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen NORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen NORTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen NORTON Obituary
NORTON (Brown), Helen Marie 94, a resident of Forest Glen Health Campus, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019. She was born in Springfield on July 12, 1924, the daughter of the late Albert and Lottie (Ford) Brown. In her younger years, Helen worked at the Bancroft Hotel and WPAFB. She worked as a caregiver later in life. She was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She is survived by two children and spouses, Mark and Debbie Norton of Springfield and Christine and Roy Evans of Columbus; six grandchildren, Yvette Wheeler, Carolyn Peak-Adams, Mark Anthony Norton, Jackie Norton, Roy Evans Jr., and Amy Robertson; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Heston and two sisters, Mildred Livingston and Georgiana Reid. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor John Pollock presiding. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Download Now