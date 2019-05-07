NORTON (Brown), Helen Marie 94, a resident of Forest Glen Health Campus, passed away Saturday afternoon, May 4, 2019. She was born in Springfield on July 12, 1924, the daughter of the late Albert and Lottie (Ford) Brown. In her younger years, Helen worked at the Bancroft Hotel and WPAFB. She worked as a caregiver later in life. She was a long-time member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She is survived by two children and spouses, Mark and Debbie Norton of Springfield and Christine and Roy Evans of Columbus; six grandchildren, Yvette Wheeler, Carolyn Peak-Adams, Mark Anthony Norton, Jackie Norton, Roy Evans Jr., and Amy Robertson; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Heston and two sisters, Mildred Livingston and Georgiana Reid. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in Ferncliff Cemetery with Pastor John Pollock presiding. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary