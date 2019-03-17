OOTEN, Helen Geraldine "Gearl" Age 78, of West Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Gearl was born November 19, 1940 in Lee County, VA to the late Dominic & Mary Audia. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Whisman and her sister, Margaret Hall. Gearl is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Marion Ooten; children, Anna Cates, David Ooten & his wife Jennifer and Robert Ooten & his wife Tanya; son-in-law, Brian Whisman (husband to Debbie); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; siblings, Buck Audia & his wife Julie, Roy Audia & his wife Linda, Jimmy Audia & his wife Sherry, Stevie Audia & his wife Pam, Sonja Arnett and Donna Rucker & her husband Jim; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9-11 am at Newcomer South Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11 am. Gearl will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gearl's memory to Heartland Hospice Care. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary