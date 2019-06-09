Home

PETRI, Helen M. Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at Golden Years Nursing Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Helen was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 12, 1943 to Herman Willis and Florence McCarty. Helen loved playing Bingo and spending time with family. Helen is survived by her mother, Florence McCarty; her children, Andy (Susan) Petri, Missy (Kenny) Conklin, Micky (Joey) Mackey, Heidi (Jay) Sayres, Bo Petri and Judy (Bobby) Conrad; her grandchildren, Kristina, Kayla, Samantha, Dalton, Alex, Haley, Chance, Riley, Shelby, Zach, Sara, Silas and Holly; her 4 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Sherrie (Joe) Little, Tom Willis, Jerry Willis, Judy Stapleton and Herman Willis. Helen was preceded in death by her father and her husband, Tom Petri. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on June 9, 2019
