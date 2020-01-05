|
PFLAUM, Helen Gannon Helen admired tight writing. In person and in prose, she avoided unnecessary words. She was an exacting editor of her own writing and others'. She died January 1, 2020. That's her kind of sentence. Direct. To the point. Helen was a Yankee with words and by birth. Born December 26, 1940, in Fall River, MA, she grew up in Tiverton, RI; graduated from Seton Hill University, Greensburg, PA; and met Bill Pflaum when both were graduate students at Catholic University in Washington, DC. For a year she worked at the Library of Congress. Bill and Helen married in Washington in February,1964 and moved to Dayton soon after. Helen loved the outdoors and camping. From age 11 through high school, she spent every summer discovering life at a Massachusetts Girl Scout camp. During college she worked at camps in Massachusetts, Maine, and Pennsylvania. Outdoors, Helen was a nature buff; indoors, a numbers buff. For 47 years she worked for H&R Block, specializing in trust and estate returns. Teaching others about tax law changes, which she did yearly, energized her. In Ohio Helen grew vegetables in abundance: tomatoes, sweet corn, asparagus, peppers, strawberries, eggplant, herbs, and more. In California, without a garden, she was a regular at farmers' markets, meticulously selecting the best produce. She picked blackberries at a nearby ranch's you-pick field, turning them into bottled jams for the winter. In 2017 Bill and Helen moved to Menlo Park, CA, with their son Daniel. They settled near their son Andy, his wife Courtney Kingston Pflaum, and granddaughters Annie, Louisa and Caroline. Andy's family was the magnet for the move. Bill and Helen's son Gregory lives in Westford, MA, with his wife Michelle and their son Micah. In Menlo Park, Helen and Bill lived on the doorstep of Stanford University. With characteristic precision Helen scoured the Stanford calendar for lectures, seminars, music and theater performances, films, sporting events, gallery tours and more. Stanford community offerings became an important part of their life. Helen's parents were Daniel E. and Grace B. Gannon, variously of Fall River, MA; Tiverton, RI; Portsmouth, RI; and Bradenton and Spring Hill, FL. She had two brothers, now deceased: Daniel of Hilton Head, SC, and Thomas of Portsmouth, RI. Her sister, Caril Baker, and brother-in-law Michael Baker live in Homosassa, FL. She has three sisters-in-law: Julie Pflaum Gilvary of Dayton; Ruth Pflaum Kelly of La Jolla, CA; Katharine Pflaum of Bath, England. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Helen at St. Raymond Catholic Church, Menlo Park, at a date not yet set. Helen will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Menlo Park. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to Seton Hill University, Development Office, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601; or The Seedling Foundation, PO Box 1858, Dayton, OH 45401-1858. The Seedling Foundation donations support summer scholarships for students attending Stivers School for the Arts.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020