|
|
PIERCE, Helen Mullins Born July 6, 1989 in Middletown, Ohio to Marshall Mullins and Vicki Kessling. Passed away June 3, 2019 age 29. She was preceded in death by her mother Vicki Kessling. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Jeremy Pierce; her father Marshall Mullins (Denise), her dear grandmother Jill Combs; two sons: Jeremy Pierce and Lucas Kamlage, one daughter Madison R. Pierce, two brothers: David and Scott Mills, uncles Tony Angel and Billie Brelsford, aunt Debbie Lewis, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, from 12pm until time of service 2p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 3520 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, Ohio. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on June 14, 2019