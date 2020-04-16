|
POLLOCK, Helen N. 99, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 in her home. Helen was born April 23, 1920 in Springfield, Ohio to Charles and Hattie (Stewart) Kitchen. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law, Glenna, Maripearl and Bev Kitchen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; a son, Steve; twin sister, Julia King; three brothers, Forest, Jack and Jim; and a sister, Midge, Due to current CDC guidelines, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moorefield Township Fire and EMS. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 16, 2020