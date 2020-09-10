1/1
Helen Praete
1928 - 2020
PRAETE, Helen J. Helen J. Praete, 92, of Middletown, died on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown on February 5, 1928, to parents, Henry and Grace (Travis) Linkins. Helen had worked for Ohio Bell before getting married. She also worked as a secretary at the Manchester Motor Inn for many years. She then became a loving and devoted homemaker for her family. Helen is survived by son, Greg (JoAnn) Praete; two grandchildren, Jodi Praete & Joel Praete; two great-grandchildren, Jayce & J.J. Brown; and niece, Phyllis Harvey. She was preceded in death by husband, Alexander Joseph Praete; parents; brother, William Linkins; and sisters, Agnes Hamecher, Ruth Reffitt & Miriam Centers. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Reverend Mark Harvey officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
