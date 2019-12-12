Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rex

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Rex Obituary
REX, Helen 91, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Frederick Rex in 2011, her parents, Charles and Julia (Seibert) Berecz and brother Charles Berecz, sister-in-law Peggy Medlar. Helen leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Susan Rex, grandchildren Andrew (Tadra) Rex, Natalie (Kyle) Messmore, Justin (Stephanie) Rex. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren Chloe, Caleb, Logan, Jackson and Michael, and her sister Julie Neundorfer, sister-in-law Phyllis Pitchford, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, member of the Shamrock Club, 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Monday, December 16, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Helen's life at 11:00 am with Pastor Violet Gwynn M.Div. presiding. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Helen may be made to . Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with her family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -