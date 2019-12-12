|
REX, Helen 91, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Frederick Rex in 2011, her parents, Charles and Julia (Seibert) Berecz and brother Charles Berecz, sister-in-law Peggy Medlar. Helen leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Susan Rex, grandchildren Andrew (Tadra) Rex, Natalie (Kyle) Messmore, Justin (Stephanie) Rex. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren Chloe, Caleb, Logan, Jackson and Michael, and her sister Julie Neundorfer, sister-in-law Phyllis Pitchford, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, member of the Shamrock Club, 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, Monday, December 16, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Helen's life at 11:00 am with Pastor Violet Gwynn M.Div. presiding. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Helen may be made to . Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with her family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019