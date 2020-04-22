Home

1931 - 2020
RHODES, Helen K. Age 88 of Dayton, OH, formerly of Macedonia, OH passed away Saturday April 18, 2020. Helen was born on June 28, 1931 in Canton, OH daughter of Austin and Irene Larson. She believed volunteering was the secret to her longevity. She was always volunteering at PTA, Girl Scouts, Catholic Church, poll worker, March of Dimes, Ronald McDonald House Dayton and 10 Wilmington Place. People will always remember her for her kind heart and friendly smile. Helen is preceded in death by her loving husband Okey "Dusty" Rhodes. She is survived by her daughters Rita Cyr of Kettering, OH and Dorthy (Karl) Rhodes-Kupka of Oakwood, OH; 4 grandchildren Alex Cyr, Ryan Marie (Cameron) Mansfield, Ashton Kupka and Aria Kupka; many other loving family members and friends. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton in Helen's memory. Online memories or condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020
