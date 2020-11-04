1/1
Helen ROSSI
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSSI, Helen Cecilia Mae

81, of Middletown, went home to her heavenly father on

Sunday, November 1, 2020,

surrounded by family. She was born in Cook County, Illinois, to parents, Marcos Alfonso Ricardo and Velma, in 1938.

Cecilia graduated from Middletown High School. She was working in Operations for ARMCO when she met her

beloved husband on a blind date, while he was on leave from the Army. Cecilia raised eleven children. She was a quiet and selfless leader of her tribe. She always cared for others first, whether it was her children, her husband and their

parents; the neighborhood children, or a stranger. In addition to parenting, she served as a Cub Scout Leader and participated in her children's numerous activities. As her children

became more independent, she became a Branch Manager for the Middletown Journal and served for nearly 20 years

preparing lunches for the students at Fenwick High School. She filled bellies with home cooked recipes and filled hearts with love. After retiring in 2004, Cecilia continued to serve through a crocheting ministry for newborns and Ohio's

Hospice. Cecilia was a member of Holy Family Parish. She was preceded in death by her father Alfonso, who passed away when she was just 16; mother Velma and stepfather, George; brother, Alfonso (Jack); and infant daughter, Debbie. Cecilia is survived by her husband of more than 61 years, John; sisters Nathalie (Joe) and Deborah. Her children, Antoinette (Wil) Kroger, Domenico (Judy) Rossi, John (Lisa) Rossi, Maria (David) Kelly, Michele (Harold) Cromwell, Theresa (Jeff) Zelinski, Gina (Paul) Kamberis, Matthew (Kerry) Rossi, Rebecca (Jay) Dollries, Alison (Kenny) Lewis, and Thomas Rossi; and many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 1st Ave., Middletown with Fr. John Civille and Fr. Ed Pratt as celebrants. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, Ohio 45005 and St. John XXIII School lunch services, 3806 Manchester Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved