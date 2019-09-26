|
SABLESKI (Staas), Helen C. Age 97, left this earth to be with God and her loving husband Lee, to whom she was married for 48 years, on September 21st, 2019. She was born in Pine Grove, Ohio to Joseph and Anne (Putoff) Staas on October 20, 1921. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by all of her siblings and their spouses: Mary, Margaret, Ed, Gertrude, Cecilia, Winnie, John, Angie, and Gene Hamper; as well as step-grandson, Patric Stillwaugh. Helen is survived by sons Tom (Patty) and Jerry (Judy) Sableski, grandchildren Amy (Joe) Wittmann and Matt (Mary Kate) Sableski, and step-grandchildren Michael Stillwaugh and Stephanie Mayer. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Paul, Luke, Sam, and Meg Wittmann and Annie, Patrick, Nora, and Colleen Sableski; as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. After graduating from Patterson Co-op High School, Helen worked in the Gas Meter Department at DP&L. Later, after raising her sons, she enjoyed working in the Bridal Salon at Rike's. She spent many, many hours volunteering at Immaculate Conception Church and School. She was a fixture in the school cafeteria, headed up the Christmas Candy Sale, worked at Bingo, the summer festival, and was active in the Rosary Alter Society. She laundered and ironed the priests' garments and altar dressings; and even in her later years, Helen's volunteer work continued in the parish office and on the Bereavement Committee. Helen was a meticulous homemaker who loved having a beautiful,well groomed yard and tastefully decorated, clean, orderly house. She was a generous person willing to share her "time and treasure" and enjoyed laughing, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved ice cream. Helen's family cannot find the words adequate enough to express their gratitude to the "angels" both at the Carlyle House and Hospice of the Miami Valley. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28th at Holy Angels Church, 223 L St. in Dayton at 11:00 AM. Fr. John Klobuka, S.M. will be the celebrant. Helen will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 AM until the Mass begins. Memorial contributions may be made to St Mary's Development Corp. 2160 E. 5th St. , Dayton, Ohio 45
Published in Dayton Daily News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019