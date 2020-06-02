Helen Schenkel
SCHENKEL, Helen Born Friday, September 24th, 1943, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Dayton while surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020, in Dayton, OH, at the age of 76. She is a graduate of Julienne High School. Survived by her sister, Judy Foster and children, Melissa Schenkel, Thomas Schenkel (Becky), and Jennifer Moore (George). She loved her grandchildren, Josh, Megan, Kory, Matthew, Hannah, George and Alli. And her beloved pet Molly. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to SICSA in Helen's memory. Graveside service will be June 4, at 10:00 am at Calvary Cemetery. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
