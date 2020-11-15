1/1
Helen SCHWELLER
SCHWELLER (Stout),

Helen Roberta

Age 97, of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Helen was born March 14, 1923, in Feesburg, Ohio. Helen was a graduate of

Georgetown High School and Miller Business College. Helen worked in various businesses over 40 years, the last 27 years of which were Wright-Patterson Air Force Base before

retiring. She received numerous performance awards and was in the Dayton Ohio City Registry for her contributions to the greater Dayton community. Helen volunteered with the Beavercreek Veteran's Memorial, Green Valley Garden Club, Beavercreek Little League and other organizations. She was always ready to help others in need and was very generous throughout her life. You always knew when Helen walked in a room. Helen was the eldest child to Robert and Marguerite (Perkins) Stout. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph and Gene and her sister, Francis Stout Miller. She is

survived by her sister, Margie Stout Thinnes and her family, and nephews, Gregory (Karen) Stout and his family, Kenton (Brenda) Stout, and her niece, Jane (Bob) Heiser and family as well as special friends John Hart, Carolyn King, Becky Short, and others. There will be a private service at Tobias Funeral Home – Far Hills Chapel, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beavercreek

Community Athletic Association. Condolences may be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
