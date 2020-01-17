|
SHAFFER (Berwager), Helen LaRue Age 94, of Beavercreek entered in celestial life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at . Helen was born in Beavercreek on January 3, 1926, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Daisy Berwager, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Charles Berwager and a sister-in-law, Willetta Berwager. Helen graduated from Beavercreek High School, Class of 1943. She immediately was employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She had a 16 month break in service working at the National Cash Register Co. (NCR). She returned to WPAFB completing 40 years of service in 1984. She met her husband David through the former Charity Grange and they were married on May 15, 1948. In 1962, she and David joined Beaver Valley Chapter #570, Order of the Eastern Star, where they were active members serving in various capacities. In 1967 they served the East as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron. Helen also served the Grand Chapter of Ohio as Deputy Grand Matron of District 18 in 1975 and the Payroll Committee in 1979 and 1984. Helen served the chapter as Treasurer for 22 years and in 2012 she received her 50-year pin and a Life Membership. She and David had 32 wonderful years together when in March 1980, God put his arms around David and took him home. She is survived by 2 nieces, Bonnie (Cyril) Hoying of West Carrollton, OH and Carol Berwager, of Fairborn, OH. Great nieces and nephews, Debra and Kent Bierley and children, Stephanie and William of Beavercreek, OH, Bryan and Michelle Hoying and children, Jacob and Megan, of Lebanon, OH, Janine and Todd Harman, of Hereford, AZ and son, Christopher, of Dayton, OH, Jared and Amanda Hoying and daughters, Abigail and Grace Anne, of Fishers, IN. She is also survived by many cousins and extended family at Fairwood Village of Beavercreek, where she was one of the 1st residents. Helen also enjoyed volunteering at Miami Valley Hospital receiving her 6000-hour pin in 2013. Her other hobbies were crocheting, embroidery, latch hook, gardening and flowers. She also loved traveling and had a love of cardinals. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Monday. Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.) services will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Miami Valley Hospital Foundation or the . Online condolences may be left for the the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020