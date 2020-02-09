|
|
SHEPPERD, Helen Kathrine 94, of Middletown passed away, January 27, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Arthur and Lucille Miltenberger, in June of 1925 in Middletown, Ohio. Katey graduated from Middletown High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in Education from Muskingum College. She was married to Joseph Shepperd in the summer of 1955. Katey is survived by her son, Michael (Sue) and brother David Miltenberger. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph and daughter Lea Teager. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Hospice Home Care, 821A North Creek Conway, Arkansas 72034 Or Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044 Or Freedom Way Ministries & Hill of Hope PO Box 152, Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas 72581 Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway AR.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2020