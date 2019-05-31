Home

SHOEMAKER, Helen Arline Age 86, of Hillsboro passed away on Tuesday May 28, 2019. She is survived by three children, Sherry (Bob) Morrison of Hillsboro, Tim (Sandy) Shoemaker of Hillsboro and Sharon Countryman of Florida; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Edingfield of Belfast. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Tom" Shoemaker in 1999. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sat., June 1st at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc
