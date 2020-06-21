SIDDLE, Helen Louise Age 91, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Traditions of Beavercreek. Helen was born to parents Charlie and Margaret (Danzak) Kovaleski on January 5, 1929, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard C. Siddle; sons, Mark Siddle and Clark A. Siddle; brothers, Charles Kovaleski and Steve Kovaleski; and sister, Peg (Boyer) Simcox. She is survived by son, Thomas Siddle (Kandi); daughter-in-law, Rose Siddle; grandchildren, Yvette Reese, Aaron Siddle (Rebecca), Jason Siddle (Jennifer), Zach Siddle (Brittany), Brittany Stidham (Randy), Amber Miller (Anthony), and Clark Siddle Jr. (Marie); twelve great-grandchildren and nieces, Shelly Wickham and Mary Decker. Helen was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Before making a career caring for her family and loved ones, Helen worked as a switchboard operator at Ohio Bell. Helen was a founding member and deaconess of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. Helen enjoyed gardening, ceramics, sewing, and hosting get-togethers. A Walk Through social distancing visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5-7 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Family requests wearing of facemasks for the visitation. A Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 670 Grange Hall Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45430. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle.



