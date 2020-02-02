|
SLAGLE, Helen Elizabeth Age 95 of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Arlington Pointe. She was born February 17, 1924 in Oak Hill, Ohio, the daughter of Homer and Anna Beatrice (Elcess) Slagle. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Doris Buckley; and a brother, David Ronald Slagle. She is survived by sisters, Janet Martin and Kathy Boggs, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be Monday, February 3, from 6-7:00 pm at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 4 at the CM Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio with Pastor Herman Stewart officiating.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 2, 2020