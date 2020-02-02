Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen SLAGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen SLAGLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen SLAGLE Obituary
SLAGLE, Helen Elizabeth Age 95 of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Arlington Pointe. She was born February 17, 1924 in Oak Hill, Ohio, the daughter of Homer and Anna Beatrice (Elcess) Slagle. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Doris Buckley; and a brother, David Ronald Slagle. She is survived by sisters, Janet Martin and Kathy Boggs, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be Monday, February 3, from 6-7:00 pm at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 4 at the CM Cemetery in Oak Hill, Ohio with Pastor Herman Stewart officiating.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -