SMITH, Helen M. Eleni "Helen" Peter (Mellas) Smith of Burnsville, Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019 in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Helen was born in Chicago, Illinois on January 15 1929 to Peter and Stamatina (Vasilakos) Mellas. The young Mellas family moved to Dayton, Ohio where Helen grew up, she was a 1947 graduate of Fairview High School and attended the University of Dayton before meeting Arthur J. Smith at a party in 1955. Helen and Art were married at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton in February of 1957, after which Helen and Art settled in Mason City, Iowa. In Mason City Helen made and maintained numerous friendships along with the network of family and friends she kept from Chicago and Dayton. She was a member of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Mason City and active in a number of activities there including the Philoptochos and the choir, where she could exercise her lifetime love of music a gift she shared with her children. Helen particularly enjoyed baroque music, her home was most often filled with the sounds of Bach, Vivaldi, and the like; she could tell you the name of an operatic aria and the singer as easily as she could name a pop tune and artist which she was very good at as well. While raising a family in Mason City Helen also worked many years as a paraprofessional at Roosevelt Elementary School. When she wasn't at work, at church, or doing something for her family Helen could be found with friends, traveling with the family or to visit relatives, in the garden, reading newspapers and magazines, watching PBS on Sunday nights, or with at least one daily crossword puzzle often more. In 1984 Helen and Art moved to Burnsville, Minnesota, where Helen stayed active with travel, at St Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis, and tending to her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Stamatina, husband Art, siblings Demetrios, Evgenia, Efrosini, Spyridoula (Speed), and Sam. She will be missed by her children Florence Hebert (Patrick) of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Art Smith Jr of Belmont, California, Jim Smith (Maria Eugenia) of Redwood City, California, and Maria Smith of Burnsville, Minnesota, along with grandchildren Sam Hebert, Hayley Hebert, Ana Elena Smith, and Elias Smith as well as too many cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, and friends to count. The best photos of the Smith family grandchildren always seem to have their Yiayia in them, she could coax a smile or a laugh out of the children on cue. Helen's life was a manifestation of the faith to which she strived and instilled in her family and she shared that faith with everyone not only with words but by example, in the sheer honesty, goodness, love, and compassion with which she lived. All the lives she touched were made better by having her in them. She will be sorely missed by the many who love her. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel (5000 West 50th Street, Edina, Minnesota 55436) where there will be a Trisagion on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 5 p. m. followed by visitation until 7 p. m. Funeral service will be Thursday September 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 10 a. m, followed by a peace meal. Helen will be interred with her husband at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019