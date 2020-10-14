1/1
Helen SMITH
SMITH, Helen Catherine HELEN CATHERINE SMITH, age 99, of Springfield, passed away on October 10, 2020, at Wooded Glen. She was born on August 21, 1921, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Fred and Clara (Mann) Kaiser. Helen worked with the Clark County Board of Elections, was a Presiding Judge over her precinct and was a member of Mitchell Hills Golf Club. She was an avid golfer and past club champion. Survivors include; son, Fred D. (Kathleen) Smith of Altamonte Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Allison (Brian) Krisch of Philadelphia, Jacob Thomas of Sandusky, Joseph Thomas of Chicago, Jaret (Emily) Adams and Brice (Brandi) Adams of Urbana; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas M. Smith in 2008; two daughters, Barbara A. Smith in 1957 and Lynne E. Thomas of Bellevue, Ohio, in 2020 and two brothers, William and Richard (Glenna) Kaiser. Helen's family would like to thank the staff of Wooded Glen for the loving care and support they gave to her in her final years. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 10-11 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of her life will follow, with live-streaming available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page at 11:00. Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate Cemetery, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Helen's name to the Lynne Thomas Foundation, c/o First National Bank, 120 North Street, Bellevue, Ohio 44811. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
October 13, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Cindy Andrews
October 13, 2020
Helen was my dear cousin. We always shared a laugh and loved reminiscing about Buckeye Lake and the "old" days. Loved her and am going to miss her.
Carolyn S. Harden
Family
