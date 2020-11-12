1/1
HELEN SOALES
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOALES, Helen Ruth

Helen Ruth Soales, 86 formerly of Springfield, joined her family in Heaven Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born June 1, 1934, in Springhills, Ohio. The daughter of Wilbur and Mary (McConahea) Evans. She worked for Springfield City Schools as a cook, She enjoyed gardening, painting and playing keyboard. Survivors include 2 granddaughters, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John in 2000, a daughter Debbie Olinger in 2008 and son John "Randy" Soales in 2009. At Helen's request there will be no public service. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved