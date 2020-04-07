|
|
SPENCER, Helen Louise 89 of Franklin, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Otterbein of Springboro. She was born February 16, 1931 in Middletown, OH to the late John and Helen Leonard. Helen graduated with her bachelor's degree from Miami University. She enjoyed a career as both a substitute and full time teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 61 years, Marion "Bud" Spencer; and 4 siblings, Charles, John, Robert, and Shirley. Helen is survived by her children, Rick (Chris) Spencer, Shirley (Mike) Griffith, and Brenda (Scott) Fletcher; grandchildren, Mark Hoskins, Karen Spencer, David (Lisa) Spencer, Jeff (Amber) Griffith, Todd (Danae) Griffith; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will hold a private graveside and memorial at a later date. Helen's final resting place is at Woodhill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2020