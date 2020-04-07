Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen SPENCER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen SPENCER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen SPENCER Obituary
SPENCER, Helen Louise 89 of Franklin, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Otterbein of Springboro. She was born February 16, 1931 in Middletown, OH to the late John and Helen Leonard. Helen graduated with her bachelor's degree from Miami University. She enjoyed a career as both a substitute and full time teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 61 years, Marion "Bud" Spencer; and 4 siblings, Charles, John, Robert, and Shirley. Helen is survived by her children, Rick (Chris) Spencer, Shirley (Mike) Griffith, and Brenda (Scott) Fletcher; grandchildren, Mark Hoskins, Karen Spencer, David (Lisa) Spencer, Jeff (Amber) Griffith, Todd (Danae) Griffith; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will hold a private graveside and memorial at a later date. Helen's final resting place is at Woodhill Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -