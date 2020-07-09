1/
Helen STALDER
1923 - 2020
STALDER, Helen L. 97, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1923, in Summersville, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James E. and Letitia (McMillion) Walker. She was a 1941 graduate of Nicholas County High School and married Carl M. Stalder on March 23, 1946. Helen was a member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church for many years. Survivors include her devoted son, Joe E. (Marta) Stalder of Springfield; two very special grandchildren, Chad E. Stalder (Mary Swank) of Springfield and Shawn (Jon) Sells of Springfield; two step-grandsons, Brad and Patrick (Jenny) Straley; five great-grandchildren, Mallory Edmunds, Morgan Edmunds, Mason Stalder, Addy Stalder and Cyrus Straley; one great-great-granddaughter, Kaliea Edmunds; two special nieces, Carol Allen and Judy (Robert) Lanter; and special nephew, Steven Goff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Stalder, in 1999; sister, Louise Goff; two brothers, Glen and James Leo Walker; nephew, Terry Walker; and great-niece, Carla Kimmel. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 am in the funeral home with Pastor Dwight McCormick officiating and live-streaming beginning at 10 am on Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Masking and social distancing is strongly encouraged for Helen's services. Entombment will follow in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial gifts may be made to the Northminster Presbyterian Church or German Township Fire & EMS Department. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
live-streaming on Littleton & Rue's Facebook page.
