STALLWORTH, Helen Louise Of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born March 25, 1934, in Laurel, MS, to the late Ernest "Fay" House and Luberta McGhee. She worked in housekeeping at St. Elizabeth Hospital many years before retiring, and was a member of St. Luke MBC more than 60 years. Helen was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Rebecca and Brenda Stallworth, and 3 siblings. She is survived by 2 daughters, Priscilla (William) Bogan and Gwendolyn Stallworth; 1 son, Tom (Carol) McCain of Laurel, MS; 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 20 great, great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Luke MBC., 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., with Pastor Eric Dudley, officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.