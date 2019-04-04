|
STEVENS, Helen W. "Penny" Age 94, reunited with her husband of 71 years, Leo Stevens who preceded her in death on July 23, 2017, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born May 9, 1924 in Deshler, OH to the late John and Alma (House) Ward. She is survived by her 4 children, Darrell Stevens, Diane (Michael) Barok, David (Patricia) Stevens and Darlene (Michael) Parente; 9 grandchildren and numerous great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Penny's and Leo's Life will be held a later date. Please continue to check for details at www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019