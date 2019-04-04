Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Stevens


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Stevens Obituary
STEVENS, Helen W. "Penny" Age 94, reunited with her husband of 71 years, Leo Stevens who preceded her in death on July 23, 2017, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born May 9, 1924 in Deshler, OH to the late John and Alma (House) Ward. She is survived by her 4 children, Darrell Stevens, Diane (Michael) Barok, David (Patricia) Stevens and Darlene (Michael) Parente; 9 grandchildren and numerous great- grandchildren. A Celebration of Penny's and Leo's Life will be held a later date. Please continue to check for details at www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now