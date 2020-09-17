1/1
Helen STEWART-JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STEWART-JONES, Helen Lenora Helen Lenora Stewart-Jones, 74, gained her heavenly wings on September 11, 2020. She was born to Anderson Stewart and Dorothy Echols-Stewart on February 24,1946, in Lawrence, South Carolina. She was raised in Brooklyn, NY. Helen moved to Dayton, OH, in 1963 where she met her husband of 43 years Gent Jones, Jr. She attended Dunbar H.S. She attended Sinclair Community Colleges and studied case management. She was a faithful employee at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for 24 years. She was a Community Activist and Case Manager at Wesley Community Center for several years. Helen founded the nonprofit organization HLJ Enterprises helping women recently released from prison to get a fresh start in life. Helen accepted the Lord as her savior in her 20s. Helen accepted her call to ministry and served at Revival Center Ministries. Helen leaves to Cherish her Memories 2 sons, Dirk A. Jones, Gent D. Jones. 3 daughters, Katrena Jones-Smith, Gisele Jones and Belinda Jones-Brown, 14 Grandchildren & 25 Great-Grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:00 pm at Deliverance Temple at 46 E. Nottingham Rd. Dayton, OH, under the leadership of Bishop Benny and Apostle Sheila Morrow. Due to the Pandemic Please Wear Masks. A repast will be served at Shiloh Park for family and friends @ 5865 Marky Rd. Dayton, OH to allow for physical distancing. As her final Request, Helen donated her body to Science at Wright State University. Please see the Facebook page Helen L. Stewart Jones for the obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved