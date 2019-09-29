|
STREIFTHAU (Morgan), Helen Age 97, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Astoria Health and Rehab. She was born September 14, 1922 in Springboro, OH to Clarence and Sarah Catherine (Armstrong) Morgan. She was a homemaker. Helen attended Gratis Methodist Church. Helen is survived by her children, Gary M. (Beverly) Streifthau of Waynesville, Cheryl Silver of Germantown, Rebecca Morgan- Albertson of Santa Fe, NM, Ernest R. (Holly) Streifthau of Germantown; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of Middletown. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest E. Streifthau of 69 years; 2 brothers, 1 sister. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Baker-Stevens- Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at Woodside Chapel at 12:00 pm with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 29, 2019