Helen THOMAS
1957 - 2020
THOMAS, Helen L.

Age 63, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at The Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on April 8, 1957, the daughter of the late Kelly and Ella (Stevens) Combs. She was also preceded in death by Valerie and Dave Selby and Cassie Sanders. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Harold Thomas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Heath and Danielle Thomas, Dustin and Heather Thomas; two sisters, Marlene (Larry)

Temple, Mary Ann Sanders; a brother, Alvin (Julie) Combs; two granddaughters, Kelsie and Khloe. Helen had been

employed by Hamilton Plastics/Blackhawk. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. The family will

receive visitors at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.





Published in Journal-News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
