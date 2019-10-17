|
|
TOWNSEND, Helen Jane 87 of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Helen was born in 1932 to William and Bertha Porter in Evansville, Indiana where she met and married Kenneth and began a family. In 1965 she and her young family moved to Beavercreek where she has since resided. She was a devoted and loving mother and together with her husband worked hard to provide opportunities for each of their children to lead fulfilling lives and to in-turn pass these values on to the next generations. She was proud of her family and very much enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Kenneth, 1 grandchild, Kyle Townsend and 4 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children Eric Townsend & his wife Daun of Centerville, Becky Naylor of Beavercreek, Kirk Townsend of Burlington Vermont, Kristy Ferguson & her husband Kenny of Beavercreek, Sandy Riley & her husband Kevin of Beavercreek, 17 Grandchildren and 25 Great-Grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held 1:30 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Internment Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM Friday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019