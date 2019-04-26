VAITKUS, Helen L. 91 of Vandalia passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Stanley Joseph. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Anthony and Louise Avizynis. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier Academy and attended St. Casimir's Church, where she played the organ. A longtime member of the Knights of Lithuania, she served as council president and received the fourth degree. She worked for 15 years as a contracting officer with Philco-Ford and over 20 years as a senior administrative assistant for Rieck Services. Both St. Christopher and Holy Cross parishes counted her as member. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa, and two sons, Mark, and Steven, along with his wife Sibyl and children, Juliana and Justin. Helen loved classical piano, opera, reading, history, and cocker spaniels. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am Monday April 29 at Holy Cross Lithuanian Church. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Burial, Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary