HELEN WILSON
WILSON, Helen Mae Age 93 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Fulton, KY, and attended school at Emerson and Wilbur Wright. Helen is survived by her sons, Kerry (Carolyn) Steele of Carlisle, OH, Richard (Susan) Steele of Dayton, OH, James (Robin) Claspill of Dayton, OH; loving granddaughters, Tammie (Tracy) Bray, Heather (Jonny) Hofmann and 3 grandsons; and numerous great and great- great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Z. Huffman and Mertie Craig; husband William Claspill in 1978 and husband James Wilson in 2000; son, Dennis Steele in 2001; and grandson, Kevin Steele. Helen was a lifetime member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary #2800. A visitation will take place on October 22, 2020, from 12 until 2pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2pm at the funeral home with Pastor Sammy Reed presiding. Helen's final resting place will be in Beavertown Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio, following funeral services. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
