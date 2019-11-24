Home

Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
(513) 847-1088
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Liberty Township
6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd.
Liberty Township, OH 45044
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
1937 - 2019
WITTER (nee Wilhelm), Helen M. Beloved wife of the late Ralph E. Witter. Loving mother of Jill (Lewis) Collins and Doug (Brenda) Witter. Helen was also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of Marty Wilhelm, Betty Petro, Joan Ciaciuch, Pat Distelrath and Diane Wilhelm. Passed away November 21, 2019, at the age of 81. Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at Hodapp Funeral Home 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd. Liberty, Twp., OH 45044 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Susanna Church 616 Reading Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. A private family burial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the or to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 24, 2019
