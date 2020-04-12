|
|
YEAGER (Wilson), Helen Marie 97, passed away at Hospice after a short illness on April 8, 2020. She is survived by her children, son Mike Yeager (Tamara), daughter Becky Creech (Vince), daughter Jane Yeager, son Steve Yeager (Jean), son-in-law Mike Erisman, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and her caring neighbors Jim and Elaine Weight. She was born on January 24, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio. Graduated from Fairview High School, Class of 1941. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish for over 20 years. She loved to be in the kitchen baking cookies, reading and playing words with friends on her iPad, being with her card club friends and watching old television shows. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Donald (who has his fishing boat ready for her), her daughter Peggy Lynn Erisman (who has crafts ready to be painted) and her grandson Kevin Creech (who can't wait to give her one of his bear hugs). If you ever met her you would know she was strong, thoughtful, kind, loving, unforgettable and the sweetest little woman ever. We will miss you Mom! A private family service will be held at St. Albert's. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020