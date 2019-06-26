ZACHARIAS, Helen Age 91, of Kettering, Ohio left her body on Saturday June 22, 2019. Helen was born on July 28, 1927 in Berea, Ohio. Helen, thankfully, was our mother. She had a strong will and determination that drove her until the finish. She was capable of performing all tasks to a level beyond ours. Helen was a perfectionist when she hand stitched quilts, created the imagined Halloween costume for an eight year old or fashioned numerous wedding dresses. Sewing and quilting was a part of her as much as baking and canning with Frank. She loved her children and grandchildren in her stoic way that made us strong. She and Frank thrived on travel and building friendships all over the country. Helen was an organizer and leader her entire life, a charter member of Ascension Church, president of the Altar Rosary Society and Leisure Club. Helen also spent 30 years caring for the sacristy and sanctuary weekly. Helen grew up in Berea, Ohio. After graduation she worked at Republic Steel and Baldwin Wallace College. After marrying Frank and moving to Dayton, Ohio she raised her four children and then worked for twenty years as a Safety Supervisor for the City of Kettering. Helen enjoyed nature and the outdoors. When no longer able to ramble about, she required a window to bridge her inside world to the other world outside. Seven years after Frank's passing, at age 90, she decided to move to an apartment at 10 Wilmington Place. She so enjoyed her new experiences there, the adventures and friendships she made. At the end, she was guided by the one who taught us about acceptance. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Frank Zacharias, two brothers, four sisters and her grandson Lennon Meyer. She is survived by her three daughters Leslie (Terry) Rogers, Sallie Zacharias, Laurie (Phil) Ruscillo and son Christopher (Sue) Zacharias as well as grandchildren Raina (Todd) Shultheis, Lily (Christian Roerig) Meyer and Erin (David) Morckel and great-granddaughter Ellie Shultheis; sister, Gladys Bash (age 97). The family will greet friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am the following morning at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary